Mir Jan Jamali leaves Quetta for medical treatment in Karachi

QUETTA: Balochistan Assembly’s Speaker-elect Mir Jan Muhammad Jamali on Monday left for Karachi for medical treatment, ARY News reported.

He has yet to take oath of the office due to poor health, sources said.

Jamali was returned uncontested as the Speaker of Balochistan Assembly on Saturday.

After the resignation of former chief minister Jam Kamal Khan, Bizenjo, an elected member of the provincial legislature from Awaran, also stepped down as the speaker of the assembly to contest the election for the top slot of the province.

Balochistan coalition partners decided to nominate him for the chief minister’s office and Mir Jan Muhammad Jamali as Speaker of the provincial assembly.

Jamali, a veteran politician of the province, earlier held the offices of the chief minister as well as the speaker of the provincial assembly during his long political career.

