Mir Jan Jamali returns Balochistan Assembly Speaker unopposed

QUETTA: Mir Jan Muhammad Jamali returned uncontested as the Speaker of Balochistan Assembly on Saturday, ARY News reported.

Earlier, five nomination papers were submitted for Jan Muhammad Jamali with no other contestant till the time for filing the nomination papers was over. Jamali, a veteran politician of the province, earlier held the offices of the chief minister as well as the speaker of the provincial assembly during his long political career.

Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has taken oath as the new Balochistan chief minister today after being elected unopposed, ARY News reported on Friday.

Balochistan Awami Party’s (BAP) Bushra Rind and the PTI’s Naseebullah Mari were among the proposers in the nomination papers.

A formal announcement of the Speaker’s election is scheduled to be held in the session of the provincial Assembly at 3:00 PM today.

Yesterday Balochistan Governor Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha administered oath to Abdul Quddus Bizenjo in a ceremony. BAP leader Abdul Quddus Bizenjo was also elected as the chief minister of Balochistan unopposed.

Bizenjo has been elected to the office of the province’s chief executive for the second time. In Jan 2018, he was elected as the CM after former chief minister Nawab Sanaullah Zehri resigned from the office.

After the resignation of former chief minister Jam Kamal Khan, Bizenjo, an elected member of the provincial legislature from Awaran, also stepped down as the speaker of the assembly to contest the election for the top slot of the province.

Balochistan coalition partners decided to nominate him for the chief minister’s office and Mir Jan Jamali as Speaker of the provincial Assembly.

