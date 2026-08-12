KARACHI, August 12: Online taxi driver Ehsanullah, who drove Mir Raza Ali to his last known location, has shared details of the ride with ARY News, saying the young man booked the ride at 3:57am on July 28.

According to Ehsanullah, he called Mir Raza at 4:07am after reaching the pickup location and told him that he was there.

The driver said the ride started at 4:09am. He said they travelled from Khalid bin Waleed Road towards Tariq Road and then Bahadurabad.

From Bahadurabad, they travelled towards the National Stadium, Millennium Mall, Perfume Chowk and Johar Mor before heading towards Mosamiyat, according to the driver.

Ehsanullah said Mir Raza Ali eventually asked him to stop at a location and told him that he would guide him through the remaining route. The driver said he followed the route given by Mir Raza.

He said Mir Raza played songs during the journey and also asked him to drive faster.

The driver said Mir Raza did not make any phone calls during the journey but was using his mobile phone.

Ehsanullah said he has the complete record of the journey with Mir Raza Ali.

He added that no one was present at the location where he dropped Mir Raza.