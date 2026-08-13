KARACHI, August 13: An Additional Sessions Court in Karachi has granted pre-arrest bail to Muhammad Ahmed, the business partner of Mir Raza Ali, in the murder case.

The court approved Ahmed’s interim bail against surety of Rs100,000.

The applicant’s lawyer told the court that Muhammad Ahmed was running one shop as a business partner, while the other shop was owned by Mir Raza Ali.

The lawyer said that despite cooperating with the investigation, police were harassing his client.

The court also summoned the investigation officer of the Mir Raza Ali murder case for the next hearing.

The court directed business partner Muhammad Ahmed to appear before the court on August 15.

Earlier, online taxi driver Ehsanullah, who drove Mir Raza Ali to his last known location, has shared details of the ride with ARY News, saying the young man booked the ride at 3:57 am on July 28.

According to Ehsanullah, he called Mir Raza at 4:07 am after reaching the pickup location and told him that he was there.

The driver said the ride started at 4:09 am. He said they travelled from Khalid bin Waleed Road towards Tariq Road and then Bahadurabad.

From Bahadurabad, they travelled towards the National Stadium, Millennium Mall, Perfume Chowk and Johar Mor before heading towards Mosamiyat, according to the driver.

Ehsanullah said Mir Raza Ali eventually asked him to stop at a location and told him that he would guide him through the remaining route. The driver said he followed the route given by Mir Raza.

He said Mir Raza played songs during the journey and also asked him to drive faster.

The driver said Mir Raza did not make any phone calls during the journey but was using his mobile phone.

Ehsanullah said he has the complete record of the journey with Mir Raza Ali.

He added that no one was present at the location where he dropped Mir Raza.