KARACHI: A high-level Sindh Police investigation team is continuing its probe into the Mir Raza Ali case and has contacted Apple to retrieve mobile phone data, ARY News reported quoting police sources.

The investigation team is examining different aspects of the case in light of medical, digital and other evidence. Information obtained from family members, friends and other sources is also being reviewed in detail, the spokesperson said.

The team has received two post-mortem reports, one final report and three chemical analysis reports.

The latest chemical analysis report of Mir Raza Ali was received on August 17 and is currently being examined, the spokesperson said.

According to Sindh Police, all received reports are being reviewed in detail through comparative and critical analysis. Some points in the reports require further clarification and cross-verification.

The investigation team is seeking additional information and necessary verification from relevant authorities and institutions.

Police have contacted the Punjab Forensic Science Agency for analysis of mobile phone and smartwatch data. The team has also contacted the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) regarding the investigation into digital currency.

Apple officials have also been contacted to unlock Mir Raza Ali’s mobile phone, the spokesperson said.

Police said clarification of unclear points in the chemical analysis report is expected to help make significant progress in the investigation.

The probe is continuing on a daily basis on the basis of technical, digital and forensic evidence.

The Sindh Police spokesperson said investigation updates and reports are being made public to an appropriate extent in view of progress in the case and public interest.