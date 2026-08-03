KARACHI, August 3, 2026: The investigation into the murder of Mir Raza Ali has been expanded after a senior official from the Citizens-Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) was added to the probe team, ARY News reported

According to an official order, CPLC Assistant Chief CCRC Kashif Iftikhar has been appointed as a member of the investigation team to provide technical assistance in the case.

The notification was issued by Additional IG Karachi Range Azad Khan in continuation of the directives of the Karachi police chief.

Officials said the CPLC will extend technical support to investigators as the probe into Mir Raza Ali’s murder continues.

The development comes as investigators continue to gather evidence and examine all possible leads in the high-profile murder case.

Earlier, Police investigating the murder case of young businessman Mir Raza Ali obtained new CCTV footage that shows a suspicious motorcycle stopping at the crime scene where his body was later found in Gulistan-e-Jauhar.

The footage, obtained during the investigation, is being considered an important lead by authorities probing the high-profile case.

According to investigative sources, the CCTV footage shows a motorcycle arriving at a deserted location in Gulistan-e-Jauhar at around 3:36am on July 29 and remaining there for approximately 22 seconds.

Investigators suspect that Mir Raza Ali’s body may have been dumped at the location during this brief period. They are also examining the possibility that the individuals involved may have returned to the site to retrieve a weapon.

Sources further said investigators suspect that the suspects may have discarded the pistol holster along with the body.