KARACHI, August 4, 2026: Fresh CCTV footage obtained by ARY News has clarified an important aspect of the investigation into the murder of young entrepreneur Mir Raza Ali, showing that the motorcyclist seen stopping near the crime scene was alone.

According to the exclusive footage, the motorcycle rider briefly stopped near the crime scene for around 20 seconds before leaving. The footage confirms there was only one person on the motorcycle.

Earlier, investigators had suspected the rider might be linked to the case, with some believing the individual could have dumped Mir Raza Ali’s body at the location.

However, the newly obtained footage shows the motorcyclist was travelling alone, ruling out speculation that more than one person was on the motorcycle at the time.

Police are continuing to examine the footage along with other digital and forensic evidence collected during the investigation.

The murder investigation has witnessed several key developments in recent days, including the recovery of data from Mir Raza Ali’s Apple Watch and the identification of other individuals seen near the crime scene. Investigators say all possible angles are still being examined as efforts continue to identify those involved in the killing.

Earlier, the investigation into the murder of young entrepreneur Mir Raza Ali has made another breakthrough after the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Sindh successfully unlocked the victim’s Apple Watch and recovered crucial digital evidence.

According to senior police officials, the Apple Watch contained important information, including transaction records and other data that could help investigators piece together the events leading up to Mir Raza Ali’s death.

Police said Mir Raza Ali’s iPhone and Apple Watch had earlier been recovered by Karachi’s East police during the investigation. However, the data stored on both devices had reportedly been deleted, making forensic analysis more challenging.

The two devices were later sent to the CTD’s specialised digital forensic centre, where experts managed to unlock the Apple Watch and retrieve valuable information. Officials believe the recovered data will play an important role in the ongoing investigation.

Meanwhile, efforts are still underway to access and recover data from Mir Raza Ali’s iPhone. A technical team continues to examine the device in hopes of retrieving additional evidence.

Senior police officials said investigators have also gathered more important information related to the case, although they declined to disclose further details.

Police are expected to hold a press conference within the next 48 hours to share significant developments in the investigation.

Mir Raza Ali’s murder case has seen several breakthroughs in recent days, with investigators continuing to examine digital evidence, CCTV footage and forensic findings as they work to identify those responsible.