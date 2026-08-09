Mir Raza Ali case: Details of last calls and messages emerge

KARACHI (August 9, 2026): New details have emerged regarding Mir Raza’s movements, last phone calls and messages on the night of July 28 as police continue investigating his murder, ARY News reported.

According to reports, investigators have obtained details of where Mir Raza Ali went and whom he met on July 28. Details of his last telephone calls and messages have also been examined.

Sources said investigators have decided to question the people who made the last calls to Mir Raza and sent him messages.

According to the investigation, Mir Raza Ali spoke to two people during three telephone calls on the night of July 28.

Sources said he spoke to a person named Ali at 2:13am and again at 2:16am.

Investigators said Mir Raza’s last phone call was received from his friend Abdullah. The call between Mir Raza and Abdullah lasted for more than three minutes.

The investigation has also revealed that Mir Raza received his last eight messages between 4:20am and 4:22am.

Sources said Mir Raza Ali did not respond to those final messages.

Investigators are examining the calls, messages and movements as part of efforts to establish Mir Raza’s last known activities and determine what happened before his death.

Earlier, it was reported that the newly formed investigation committee probing the Mir Raza Ali case will hold its first meeting tomorrow under the chairmanship of DIG Amir Farooqi.

The new investigation team will conduct a comprehensive and impartial inquiry into the case and re-examine all relevant aspects of the investigation.

According to details, the team will identify, collect and preserve any new or additional evidence and review it as part of the investigation. It will also carry out a detailed analysis of all physical, technical, circumstantial and forensic evidence related to the case.

The committee has been directed to take all possible steps to solve the case and submit its report to the relevant court within the given timeframe.

The investigation team can also include any police officer if required to assist in the probe. Daily progress reports on the investigation will be submitted to the authorities.