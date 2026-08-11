KARACHI, August 11: The father of Mir Raza Ali has alleged that his son’s friends were threatened and told not to contact the family or appear near their home or at protests, ARY News reported.

Speaking about the case, Mir Raza’s father said his son’s friends were warned not to be seen near the family’s residence or at any protest related to the case.

He also alleged that police showed the family selected footage from the digital video recorder (DVR), rather than the complete recordings.

“We have been asking for the DVR for 10 days, but we were told it is in the vehicle of Samiullah,” he said.

Mir Raza’s father also raised questions over a guest house that the family had suspected during the investigation. He said SHO Ferozabad initially told them that the guest house had been cleared.

“When we insisted, we were told that the guest house had been sealed,” he said.

According to Mir Raza Ali’s father, the guest house was sealed only two days earlier, raising questions over why there was a delay and whether anyone was given time to leave the premises before it was sealed.

Earlier, lawyer and activist Jibran Nasir had raised serious questions over the investigation into Mir Raza Ali’s death, alleging that the victim was held captive and subjected to severe torture for around 12 hours before he was killed.

Speaking about the case, Nasir said Mir Raza Ali was alive until the evening of July 28. He alleged that Raza was subjected to torture before his death and that acid was thrown on him, while there was also a possibility that he was forced to ingest acid.

Nasir said Mir Raza Ali appeared to have been extremely frightened and suggested that his abductors may have shown him something that terrified him.

He alleged that the abductors kept Mir Raza for around 12 hours and subjected him to severe torture. He also claimed that a substance was injected into Mir Raza’s vein that may have left him unable to move while remaining conscious of pain.

Nasir said Mir Raza Ali’s shirt indicated that it had been damaged by acid. He also claimed that the nature of the injuries suggested that Mir Raza was shot from behind.

Raising questions about the handling of evidence, Nasir alleged that Mir Raza’s smartwatch was requested on the day of his Soyem and remained in the possession of SSP Samiullah Soomro for around 10 days.

He further alleged that the officer kept important evidence with him for eight days and accused him of damaging crime scene evidence.

Nasir pointed out that Section 201 had been included in the FIR, which relates to causing evidence of an offence to disappear.

He also questioned the inclusion of an officer in the investigation team who, according to him, had been in Kashmir two weeks before the murder and had not returned.

Jibran Nasir called for departmental action against officers at Gulistan-e-Johar police station for allegedly ignoring evidence.

He said the new investigation team was also surprised that the smartwatch had allegedly remained with SSP Samiullah Soomro for 10 days.

Nasir further questioned how the killers knew where there were no cameras, where to pick up Mir Raza Ali and where to leave his body.

He also questioned claims that Mir Raza had emptied his own bank accounts or that his mobile phone had been hacked.

Jibran Nasir said the facts that had emerged during the previous 24 hours should be made public and called for greater transparency in the investigation.