KARACHI, August 11: Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan chief Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman has criticised the Sindh government over the Mir Raza Ali murder case, saying the Pakistan Peoples Party could not bring the killers of Benazir Bhutto to justice and questioning how it could deliver justice to the public, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference, Hafiz Naeem said the entire Sindh police system had been exposed in the Mir Raza Ali case. He said if there was any pressure on the police, those responsible should be identified.

Commenting on petrol prices, he criticised what he called uninformed statements about reducing fuel prices. He questioned the link between the Rs80 petroleum levy and the actual price of petrol.

Hafiz Naeem said a particular class was receiving privileges while ordinary people were facing difficulties. He claimed the current government had collected Rs1.9 trillion in petroleum levy within a year.

He said people were getting neither security nor employment and described the existing system as a failure. He added that merely admitting the system had failed would not solve the problem and that practical steps were needed.

The JI chief also called for those who had facilitated military rulers and those who had interfered in elections to be identified. He said the public should know who had helped bring people into power.

Referring to the 2014 political developments and local government elections in Karachi, he alleged that governments were not formed according to the public mandate.

Hafiz Naeem said ignoring the will of the people would lead to a crisis of confidence and eventually make the system fail.

He said merely acknowledging the failure was no longer enough and called for fundamental changes to the existing system, stressing that the Constitution must remain supreme.