KARACHI: Additional Inspector General (AIG) of Police Karachi, Azad Khan, has constituted a high-level investigation team to probe the high-profile murder of businessman Mir Raza Ali, whose body was found in Gulistan-e-Jauhar earlier this week.

According to a police statement, SSP SIU/CIA Samiullah Soomro has been appointed head of the investigation team.

The team also includes SSP East Zubair Nazir Ahmed Shaikh and SP Investigation East Usman Sadozai.

The AIG Khan has directed the team to conduct a comprehensive investigation into all aspects of the case and take immediate steps to arrest those involved.

The investigation team has also been authorised to seek assistance from any police officer within the Karachi Range. It will submit a daily progress report to the AIG Karachi on the developments in the case.

Earlier, investigators obtained a crucial piece of CCTV footage that could provide significant leads in the investigation.

According to ARY News, the footage was recovered from the digital video recorder (DVR) of a shop in Bahadurabad after police seized the recording device shortly after the case was registered.

The CCTV footage, recorded on the day Mir Raza Ali went missing, captures his movements around one to two hours before his disappearance.

In the video, Mir Raza Ali is seen entering his shop, opening a drawer and taking out a holster containing a .30-bore pistol.

Meanwhile, the post-mortem report has contradicted earlier claims that the victim’s body had been burned.

According to the report, Mir Raza Ali sustained a single gunshot wound to the chest. The cause of death was determined to be haemorrhagic shock resulting from excessive bleeding caused by the bullet injury.

The police surgeon said the post-mortem examination found no evidence that the body had been set on fire, dismissing earlier reports that the suspects had attempted to destroy the victim’s identity by burning the body. However, the examination did note signs of decomposition.