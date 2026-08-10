Mir Raza Ali case: Inside story of investigation committee meeting

KARACHI, August 10: The first meeting of the investigation committee formed to probe the murder of Mir Raza Ali has continued for more than four hours, ARY News reported.

Three officers linked to the case have so far been summoned and questioned by the committee.

Former investigating officers Zubair Nazar Sheikh and Sami Sumro were questioned first. Mir Raza Ali’s parents and their lawyers later appeared before the committee and recorded their statements.

The SHO of Ferozabad was also summoned, while the former investigating officer was called along with the complete case file. The committee obtained the previous investigation record and is reviewing the details.

The committee is summoning officers as required and recording their statements as part of the probe.

The meeting, chaired by DIG Crime and Investigations Amir Farooqi, started around 12:20 pm and remains underway.

Mir Raza Ali’s family is currently present at the DIG office. The family is expected to brief the media after the meeting and share its position on the progress of the investigation.

The investigation committee is also likely to visit the crime scene today as part of the probe.

Meanwhile, Mir Raza Ali’s family has rejected the judicial commission formed by the PPP-led Sindh government.