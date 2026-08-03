KARACHI: New developments have emerged in the investigation into the murder of businessman Mir Raza Ali, with police sources revealing that he had recently suffered a significant financial loss in a digital currency business.

According to investigators, Mir Raza Ali had received substantial investments from several individuals, and authorities are questioning the relevant people regarding these financial dealings.

Police sources said that Mir Raza Ali faced losses in the digital currency business in April. Investigators are examining whether this financial angle is linked to the murder case.

Mir Raza Ali’s mobile phone is also being unlocked by police, who expect to obtain important evidence from the device.

The investigation has also revealed that the missing pistol belonging to Mir Raza Ali was a .30-bore weapon, while the bullet recovered in connection with the case was also of the same calibre.

Police said no bullet casing was found at the crime scene, and the absence of both the pistol and casing has created difficulties for investigators in reaching a final conclusion.

Mir Raza Ali’s body was found earlier this week in Gulistan-e-Jauhar with a gunshot wound.

Meanwhile, Additional Inspector General (AIG) Karachi Police Azad Khan has constituted a high-level investigation team to probe the high-profile murder case.

According to a police statement, SSP SIU/CIA Samiullah Soomro has been appointed as the head of the investigation team. The team also includes SSP East Zubair Nazir Ahmed Sheikh and SP Investigation East Usman Sadozai.

AIG Azad Khan has directed the team to conduct a comprehensive investigation from every angle and take immediate steps for the arrest of those involved.

The investigation team has been authorised to seek assistance from any police officer within the Karachi Range and will submit daily progress reports to the AIG Karachi regarding developments in the case.