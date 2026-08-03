KARACHI, August 3, 2026: There has been a major development in the Mir Raza Ali murder case as new CCTV footage has been obtained by ARY News.

According to police, the CCTV shows Mir Raza Ali taking a lit object out of his pocket and throwing it away.

Officials said the object visible in the footage appears to be a mobile phone. A citizen who found the phone later pointed out the location to police.

The citizen told investigators that the phone was found at the exact spot where the object was seen being thrown in the CCTV footage.

Police have collected further evidence from the location where the mobile phone was recovered.

Additional CCTV footage related to Mir Raza’s movements has also surfaced. Using the video evidence, investigators have expanded the scope of the inquiry.

The investigation team is currently conducting forensic and technical analysis of the new footage.

Police are now working to connect various pieces of evidence in the Mir Raza murder case.

Earlier, new developments have emerged in the investigation into the murder of businessman Mir Raza Ali, with police sources revealing that he had recently suffered a significant financial loss in a digital currency business.

According to investigators, Mir Raza Ali had received substantial investments from several individuals, and authorities are questioning the relevant people regarding these financial dealings.

Police sources said that Mir Raza Ali faced losses in the digital currency business in April. Investigators are examining whether this financial angle is linked to the murder case.

Raza’s mobile phone is also being unlocked by police, who expect to obtain important evidence from the device.

The investigation has also revealed that the missing pistol belonging to Mir Raza Ali was a .30-bore weapon, while the bullet recovered in connection with the case was also of the same calibre.

Police said no bullet casing was found at the crime scene, and the absence of both the pistol and casing has created difficulties for investigators in reaching a final conclusion.