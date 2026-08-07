Mir Raza Ali case: New exhumation date announced

KARACHI, August 7, 2026: The exhumation of Mir Raza’s grave has been scheduled for Saturday at 11am under judicial supervision, according to the schedule issued by the Karachi Police Surgeon.

The medical board will carry out the exhumation in the presence of the Civil Judge and Judicial Magistrate Karachi East.

All members of the medical board have been directed to reach the cemetery by 10:30 am.

The exhumation will take place at a cemetery located within the limits of Ferozabad Police Station.

The relevant authorities have been informed about the schedule, including SSP East, concerned station house officers and the investigation officer.

The proceedings will be conducted under the supervision of the magistrate, while the medical board will examine the remains as part of the investigation into Mir Raza’s death.

Earlier, the Sindh Health Department has restored the original medical board formed in the Mir Raza case for the exhumation process, with a formal notification issued in this regard, ARY News reported.

According to the notification, the medical board includes pathologists, forensic experts, medico-legal officers and representatives from the Police Surgeon’s Office.

Forensic expert Dr Farah Wasim and pathologist Professor Dr Naseem Ahmed have been included in the board. CPLC’s forensic identification expert Amir Hassan is also part of the medical board.

Additional Police Surgeon Dr Sri Chand, Dr Kamran Khan and Dr Daniyal Mirza are among the other members of the board.

Dr Muhammad Yasin and Dr Samia Syed have also been included in the medical board.

The Sindh Health Department said the medical board may include additional experts if required during the exhumation process.

The restoration of the first medical board comes as authorities prepare to proceed with the exhumation in the Mir Raza Ali case. The board will examine the remains as part of the investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.