KARACHI, August 13: The head of the investigation committee probing the Mir Raza Ali murder case visited the crime scene along with the team and reviewed the evidence related to the incident, ARY News reported.

The investigation committee walked from the crime scene to Mir Raza’s kitchen to examine the route in detail. The committee head also inspected the location shown in the last CCTV footage.

The head of the investigation committee entered Mir Raza Ali’s kitchen and inspected the area. The kitchen was opened, and the staff present there was questioned about the incident.

After a detailed inspection, the committee returned to the crime scene.

The committee also collected soil and two bottles of acid from near the crime scene. The soil and acid samples were placed in the investigation officer’s vehicle for further investigation and forensic examination.

Sources said the investigation committee is also recording detailed statements from all relevant police officers and personnel as part of the probe.

Earlier, online taxi driver Ehsanullah, who drove Mir Raza Ali to his last known location, has shared details of the ride with ARY News, saying the young man booked the ride at 3:57 am on July 28.

According to Ehsanullah, he called Mir Raza at 4:07 am after reaching the pickup location and told him that he was there.

The driver said the ride started at 4:09 am. He said they travelled from Khalid bin Waleed Road towards Tariq Road and then Bahadurabad.

From Bahadurabad, they travelled towards the National Stadium, Millennium Mall, Perfume Chowk and Johar Mor before heading towards Mosamiyat, according to the driver.

Ehsanullah said Mir Raza Ali eventually asked him to stop at a location and told him that he would guide him through the remaining route. The driver said he followed the route given by Mir Raza.

He said Mir Raza played songs during the journey and also asked him to drive faster.

The driver said Mir Raza did not make any phone calls during the journey but was using his mobile phone.

Ehsanullah said he has the complete record of the journey with Mir Raza Ali.

He added that no one was present at the location where he dropped Mir Raza.