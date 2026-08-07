Mir Raza Ali case: Original medical board restored for exhumation

KARACHI, August 7, 2026: The Sindh Health Department has restored the original medical board formed in the Mir Raza case for the exhumation process, with a formal notification issued in this regard, ARY News reported.

According to the notification, the medical board includes pathologists, forensic experts, medico-legal officers and representatives from the Police Surgeon’s Office.

Forensic expert Dr Farah Wasim and pathologist Professor Dr Naseem Ahmed have been included in the board. CPLC’s forensic identification expert Amir Hassan is also part of the medical board.

Additional Police Surgeon Dr Sri Chand, Dr Kamran Khan and Dr Daniyal Mirza are among the other members of the board.

Dr Muhammad Yasin and Dr Samia Syed have also been included in the medical board.

The Sindh Health Department said the medical board may include additional experts if required during the exhumation process.

The restoration of the first medical board comes as authorities prepare to proceed with the exhumation in the Mir Raza Ali case. The board will examine the remains as part of the investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

Earlier, a judicial magistrate stayed the exhumation of late entrepreneur Mir Raza Ali’s body for a fresh autopsy until August 10 (Monday) after his parents objected to the newly reconstituted medical board.

Judicial Magistrate (East) Hameedullah issued the order on an application filed by the deceased’s father, Mir Hussain Ali, who raised objections to the formation of the new five-member medical board.

Through his lawyer, Mir Hussain Ali informed the court that the family would not consent to the exhumation under the supervision of the newly constituted board.

The lawyer said the government had issued multiple notifications regarding the board’s composition, including a third notification, which the family also rejected.

“The new medical board is unacceptable under any circumstances,” the counsel told the court, adding that the deceased’s parents had already recorded their statements before the investigating officer.