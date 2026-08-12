KARACHI, August 12: Investigators probing the murder of Mir Raza Ali have prepared a list of 10 people who had allegedly lent money to the deceased and decided to question them, investigative sources said.

Sources said details of the individuals on the list and the loans given to Mir Raza have also been compiled.

According to sources, Mir Raza had allegedly borrowed more than Rs17.5 million from a person identified as Abid.

Another person, identified as Moni, had reportedly lent Rs500,000 to Mir Raza Ali, sources said.

Investigators have compiled details of loans exceeding Rs50 million taken by Mir Raza from the 10 individuals, according to sources.

The people on the list will be questioned as part of the ongoing investigation into Mir Raza’s murder.

Earlier, Mir Hussain Ali, father of slain Karachi youth Mir Raza Ali, claimed that his son knew the people he was going to meet were “above the police station”.

Speaking on ARY News programme, Mir Hussain said his son was subjected to severe torture and alleged that professionals were involved in the killing.

He claimed that Mir Raza was called there as part of a plan and was tortured after reaching the location.

According to the victim’s father, Mir Raza knew that the people he was going to meet had influence beyond the police station. He also referred to the medical report, saying it mentioned that his son was rendered unconscious before being tortured.

Mir Hussain said Sindh Inspector General of Police had stated that there was an error in the report, while no press conference had been held on the matter.

“I told the interior minister to build our graves as well and declare us suicides too,” he said.

The victim’s father said he still trusted the police despite his concerns, as a new team had been formed to investigate the case.

He said that after 12 days, Amir Farooqui’s team had listened to the family’s concerns for the first time.

Mir Hussain demanded that Kamran Qureshi of Gulistan-e-Johar should be made part of the investigation instead of merely being suspended.