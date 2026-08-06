KARACHI, August 6, 2026: East Zone police on Thursday conducted another search operation at Nursery in connection with the recovery of Mir Raza Ali’s body, ARY News reported.

According to police, a 30-bore pistol casing was recovered during the search. The casing has been sent to a forensic laboratory for analysis.

Officials said the casing was found a short distance from the location where the young man’s body was recovered earlier.

Police added that the operation has been underway for the past four days under the supervision of the Assistant Superintendent of Police.

Earlier, the body of Mir Raza Ali, a young businessman who died in Gulistan-e-Johar, will be exhumed tomorrow (August 7) morning at 9:00 am as part of the ongoing investigation into his death.

Police officials said an eight-member medical board has been constituted to supervise the exhumation and conduct forensic procedures. The board comprises senior doctors and forensic experts from Dow Medical College, Sindh Medical College, Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre and the Citizens-Police Liaison Committee.

According to officials, Prof. Dr. Naseem Ahmed, Head of Pathology at Dow Medical College, will lead the board. Other members include Dr. Farah Waseem, Assistant Professor of Forensic Medicine at Sindh Medical College; Aamir Hassan Khan, Forensic Identification Expert at CPLC; Dr. Shari Chand, Additional Police Surgeon; Dr. Kamran Khan and Dr. Daniyal Mirza, Medico Legal Officers at Jinnah Hospital; Dr. Muhammad Yasin, Admin In-charge Police Surgeon; and Dr. Samia, Police Surgeon.

The exhumation is expected to help investigators determine the exact cause of death and recover any additional evidence relevant to the case. Police said further details will be shared following the medical board’s examination.