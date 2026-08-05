KARACHI, August 5, 2026: A senior police surgeon has raised questions over the post-mortem report of Mir Raza Ali, saying the medical findings do not appear to match the photographs of the victim’s body, ARY News reported.

Speaking exclusively to ARY News, Police Surgeon Dr Samia said there were apparent contradictions between the post-mortem report and the available images.

“The photographs tell one story, while the post-mortem report says something else,” she said.

According to Dr Samia, several parts of the body appeared swollen and discoloured in the photographs, suggesting those areas required closer examination to determine whether any injuries were present.

She also questioned the reported direction of the bullet, saying there were inconsistencies that raised several unanswered questions in the case.

Dr Samia further noted that decomposition appeared to be more severe on the face and upper part of the body. She said the affected areas required a more detailed examination to establish the exact nature of the injuries and their possible role in the death.

Her remarks come as investigators continue to examine forensic evidence, digital data and CCTV footage in the high-profile murder case of Karachi trader Mir Raza Ali.

Police have yet to issue an official response to the observations made by the police surgeon, while the investigation into the case remains underway.