KARACHI, August 4, 2026: The investigation into the murder of young entrepreneur Mir Raza Ali has made another breakthrough after the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Sindh successfully unlocked the victim’s Apple Watch and recovered crucial digital evidence, ARY News reported.

According to senior police officials, the Apple Watch contained important information, including transaction records and other data that could help investigators piece together the events leading up to Mir Raza Ali’s death.

Police said Mir Raza Ali’s iPhone and Apple Watch had earlier been recovered by Karachi’s East police during the investigation. However, the data stored on both devices had reportedly been deleted, making forensic analysis more challenging.

The two devices were later sent to the CTD’s specialised digital forensic centre, where experts managed to unlock the Apple Watch and retrieve valuable information. Officials believe the recovered data will play an important role in the ongoing investigation.

Meanwhile, efforts are still underway to access and recover data from Mir Raza Ali’s iPhone. A technical team continues to examine the device in hopes of retrieving additional evidence.

Senior police officials said investigators have also gathered more important information related to the case, although they declined to disclose further details.

Police are expected to hold a press conference within the next 48 hours to share significant developments in the investigation.

Mir Raza Ali’s murder case has seen several breakthroughs in recent days, with investigators continuing to examine digital evidence, CCTV footage and forensic findings as they work to identify those responsible.