KARACHI (August 9, 2026): Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Memon has approached the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) against unknown social media accounts over allegedly false and malicious content linked to the Mir Raza Ali case, ARY News reported.

According to the complaint, false and defamatory material was being circulated against Sharjeel Memon and his son, allegedly in an attempt to damage their reputation.

The complaint alleges that the medical board was changed and that efforts were made to obstruct the investigation into Mir Raza Ali’s case were also false.

Sharjeel Memon alleged that four social media accounts were running a coordinated and organised campaign. The complaint said similar wording and simultaneous posts indicated that the accounts were part of a planned campaign.

The complaint further alleged that unknown individuals could be using fake identities, bot networks or proxy accounts.

The complaint expressed suspicion that political elements could be involved in the alleged campaign and called for forensic and technical investigation to identify those behind the accounts.

NCCIA was asked to obtain the IP logs and SIM data linked to the social media accounts. A request was also made to relevant social media platforms and service providers to preserve available data and logs.

The complaint sought investigation into the alleged funding, coordination and source of the social media campaign.

Sharjeel Memon requested the NCCIA to register his complaint and launch an investigation against those responsible under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) and other relevant laws.