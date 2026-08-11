Mir Raza Ali case: Three forensic reports expected today

KARACHI: Three forensic reports related to the Mir Raza Ali death case are expected to be received from the University of Karachi laboratories today (Tuesday), ARY News reported.

Raza had gone missing on July 28. The 25-year-old’s body was found a day later with a gunshot wound in bushes near Shahi Qila Ground in Gulistan-i-Jauhar.

According to details, the first report will concern the shirt recovered from the victim’s body. The second report will examine the blood found on the shirt of Mir Raza Ali, while the third will focus on DNA matching.

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The shirt will undergo a detailed forensic examination, including analysis for ballistic traces, sparks and other relevant evidence.

The blood analysis is expected to determine whether the shirt contains blood or DNA belonging to any other individual.

The third report will cover DNA matching between Mir Raza Ali’s body and his parents to establish the victim’s identity. Experts from the Sindh Forensic DNA and Serology Department are currently conducting the required forensic analyses.

Earlier in the day, Mir Raza Ali’s parents accompanied the investigation team during the inspection. SSP Ali Raza, a member of the team, examined the crime scene and reviewed available evidence.

The team also questioned the nursery employee who identified the body and obtained important details regarding the location and circumstances surrounding the discovery.

SSP Ali Raza inspected the site and adjoining areas and took photographs as part of the investigation. Investigators are also reviewing CCTV footage from a nearby mosque and recording statements from eyewitnesses.