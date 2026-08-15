Mir Raza Ali Case: Two more police personnel join investigation team

Two more senior police officers have been added to the committee investigating the murder of businessman Mir Raza Ali, taking the total number of members to nine.

Inspector Ghulam Nabi Afridi and Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Hanif have been added to the investigating committee investigating the Mir Raza Ali case.

Police said Inspector Afridi was included on the committee’s own initiative, while DSP Hanif was brought in with the consent of the victim’s family.

Police officials said Inspector Afridi had previously investigated and solved several complex and high-profile cases.

DSP Hanif, meanwhile, has expertise in geofencing and other technical and digital aspects of criminal investigations.

Investigators have also deployed personnel at the crime scene and the relevant guesthouse until the investigation is completed, officials said.

The move is intended to ensure that evidence at the locations is preserved.

Meanwhile, forensic reports on bottles and soil samples taken into police custody from the crime scene are still awaited. Investigators say the findings will help determine the next course of the investigation.