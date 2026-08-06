KARACHI, August 6, 2026: The Crime Scene Unit reached the site of Mir Raza Ali’s murder case two and a half hours after the incident was reported, ARY News reported.

According to police, the SSP and three SHOs were already present at the crime scene when the unit arrived.

Officials said a demonstration was being conducted at the site to test the weapon’s chamber. The purpose was to determine whether a bullet casing could travel that far from the point of firing.

During the demonstration, the casing was found to have landed near the same spot where a shell was earlier recovered.

Police said the demo was carried out by the investigating officer of the CIA.

Earlier, East Zone police on Thursday conducted another search operation at Nursery in connection with the recovery of Mir Raza Ali’s body.

According to police, a 30-bore pistol casing was recovered during the search. The casing has been sent to a forensic laboratory for analysis.

Officials said the casing was found a short distance from the location where the young man’s body was recovered earlier.

Police added that the operation has been underway for the past four days under the supervision of the Assistant Superintendent of Police.

Meanwhile, the body of Mir Raza Ali will be exhumed tomorrow (August 7) morning at 9:00 am as part of the ongoing investigation into his death.

Police officials said an eight-member medical board has been constituted to supervise the exhumation and conduct forensic procedures. The board comprises senior doctors and forensic experts from Dow Medical College, Sindh Medical College, Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre and the Citizens-Police Liaison Committee.

According to officials, Prof. Dr. Naseem Ahmed, Head of Pathology at Dow Medical College, will lead the board. Other members include Dr. Farah Waseem, Assistant Professor of Forensic Medicine at Sindh Medical College; Aamir Hassan Khan, Forensic Identification Expert at CPLC; Dr. Shari Chand, Additional Police Surgeon; Dr. Kamran Khan and Dr. Daniyal Mirza, Medico Legal Officers at Jinnah Hospital; Dr. Muhammad Yasin, Admin In-charge Police Surgeon; and Dr. Samia, Police Surgeon.