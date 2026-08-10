KARACHI: Details about the ownership of the bungalow in Gulistan-e-Johar Block 1 that has been linked to the Mir Raza Ali murder case have been obtained by ARY News.

According to the details, the 71-year-old owner of the bungalow is Tahira Sultana.

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The bungalow was reportedly rented by a man named Liaquat Ali, who was operating it as a guest house.

Sources said the bungalow was rented in May this year and had been functioning as a guest house since then.

The husband of the bungalow’s owner had retired from the post of Labour Director in 2008.

Further investigation is underway to determine the connection of the guest house and its occupants with the Mir Raza Ali murder case.

Earlier, Lawyer Jibran Nasir welcomed the formation of a new investigation team in the Mir Raza Ali murder case, saying the government has now acknowledged that the matter is a murder case and not suicide, ARY News

Nasir said the previous investigation team’s credibility was affected because it continued to insist on the suicide theory. He said the family had demanded a new team comprising officers with a good reputation.

He said the family of Mir Raza Ali was given an opportunity for the first time to present its complete position without any obstruction. The new investigation team also noted down all information and concerns shared by Mir Raza’s parents in detail.

Jibran Nasir said the police had been informed about all suspects and important points related to the case. He said the direction of the investigation would become clear within the next three to four days.

The lawyer raised questions over the delay in sending DNA and other forensic samples to the laboratory.

“Why were the samples not sent to the laboratory on time? The investigating officer will have to answer this,” Nasir said.

He said reports that forensic samples had not reached the laboratory on time were concerning. If negligence in preserving the forensic samples is established, there could be serious consequences, he added.

Nasir said a medical team was formed on the court’s orders. He added that there is currently no need for a judicial commission or judicial inquiry.

“We have no expectations from the PPP’s Sindh government,” he said, adding that the family has full confidence in the judiciary and investigation is the constitutional and legal responsibility of the police.