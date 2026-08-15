Jibran Nasir, the counsel of Mir Raza Ali’s family, on Saturday said that the entire city has questioned why the suspected killer is allegedly being protected; he also expressed hope that a newly formed investigation team will conduct a transparent probe into the murder of young businessman Mir Raza.

Speaking to the media at the City Court after a hearing in the case, Jibran Nasir, who represents the complainant, said police had been provided with information about all the people the victim had met before the incident.

He said police were now questioning the relevant individuals on the basis of the information provided.

“The new DSP has only just started the investigation,” Nasir said, adding that he hoped the new team would pursue the case with complete transparency.

Jibran Nasir stressed that Mir Raza’s father was seeking only a transparent investigation. He said the family was not, at this stage, demanding the arrest or non-arrest of any particular person, but wanted justice.

The lawyer also thanked those who had spoken out over the case, particularly young people in Karachi who had protested against what they described as an injustice.