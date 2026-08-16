KARACHI: Jibran Nasir, representing Mir Raza Ali, has expressed concerns over the inclusion of Station Head Officer (SHO) Shah Latif, Ghulam Nabi Afridi in the investigation team probing the case.

On Saturday, two more senior police officers were added to the committee investigating the murder of businessman Mir Raza Ali, taking the total number of members to nine.

Inspector Ghulam Nabi Afridi and Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Hanif were added to the investigating committee investigating the Mir Raza Ali case.

Jibran Nasir said he had reservations about Ghulam Nabi Afridi’s inclusion in the investigation team and had written a letter to DIG Amir Farooqi regarding the matter.

He noted that Afridi’s service record is available and can be reviewed to assess his professional performance. Nasir acknowledged that Amir Farooqi has the authority to constitute the investigation team, but said concerns naturally arise when a particular individual is included in the team.

He said he hoped that the case would not become controversial and expressed confidence that Amir Farooqi would ensure a fair investigation. He also said the police investigation team was expected to uphold the rule of law.

According to Nasir, the family of Mir Raza Ali had proposed the names of Sirajuddin Lashari, Muhammad Ali, and DSP Hanif Khan, and all three officers are part of the investigation team.

The lawyer further stressed that the family wants a transparent investigation into the killing and wants those responsible to be identified, arrested alive, and brought before the law. He said the most important objective is to identify the actual perpetrators and determine the motive behind the killing.

“We do not want dead bodies; we want the living individuals involved in the murder to be brought before the law,” Nasir said. He expressed hope that Amir Farooqi would take the investigation to its logical conclusion.