KARACHI: A judicial court in Karachi has approved the request for the exhumation of Mir Raza Ali’s body as part of the ongoing investigation into the case.

The father of late businessman Mir Raza Ali moved Karachi court to seek the exhumation of his son’s body for a fresh post-mortem examination.

Mir Hussain Ali, the father of the deceased, told the court that he rejected the police investigation conducted so far as well as the initial post-mortem report, and requested that his son’s body be exhumed to determine the actual cause of death.

Judicial Magistrate East issued a written order directing the Secretary of Health to constitute a medical board to oversee the exhumation process.

The court instructed the authorities to implement the order as soon as possible, emphasizing that the exhumation should be carried out under the supervision of the medical board in accordance with legal procedures.

Read more: Mir Raza case: Karachi police surgeon raises objections over post-mortem report

The order is aimed at facilitating further forensic examination as part of the investigation.

Speaking exclusively to ARY News, he rejected the possibility of suicide, claiming his son was murdered and that the family was being subjected to a media trial.

He said the post-mortem examination was completed and the body was handed over to the family within an hour, raising questions over the investigation process and demanding a transparent inquiry into the death.

“My son was a businessman and owned four shops,” he said, adding that Mir Raza Ali was his only child.