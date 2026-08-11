KARACHI, August 11: Police have once again come under criticism for delay in the high-profile Mir Raza Ali murder case, as the bullet casing recovered from the crime scene has still not been sent for forensic matching.

A bullet casing was recovered from the crime scene five days ago, but the FSL matching has not yet been completed.

According to sources, the 30-bore pistol picked up by Mir Raza Ali from his shop belonged to a security guard. The pistol had been purchased from a shop near Lucky Star.

The shopkeeper had sold the pistol to a security company. After the casing was recovered from the crime scene, the police team also visited the shopkeeper.

The shopkeeper showed the police the FSL record of the weapon. Further records related to the casing are also available at the Garden Police Headquarters.

Investigators only had to match the casing recovered from the crime scene with the existing FSL record. However, the process has still not been completed despite five days having passed.

Earlier, a forensic report in the investigation into the death of entrepreneur Mir Raza Ali found traces of a sedative or incapacitating drug in his blood samples, sources said, raising questions about the circumstances surrounding his disappearance and death.

The forensic report concerning Mir Raza Ali’s shirt has been submitted to the inquiry committee, while details of two separate forensic analyses have also emerged.

According to sources, the first analysis focused on gunshot residue (GSR) detected on the shirt. A higher concentration of residue was reportedly found on the back of the shirt.

Sources said gunshot residue is generally found in greater quantities around the area where a person receives a bullet.

Traces of hydrochloric acid were also detected on some parts of the shirt, according to the sources.

The blood samples obtained from Mir Raza Ali reportedly showed effects consistent with a sedative or incapacitating drug. Investigators are examining whether the finding could provide clues about the circumstances preceding his death.

The presence of a sedative raises the possibility that Mir Raza Ali was incapacitated and abducted, although investigators are expected to establish the circumstances through further evidence.