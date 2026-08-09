KARACHI (August 9, 2026): The newly formed investigation committee probing the Mir Raza Ali case will hold its first meeting tomorrow under the chairmanship of DIG Amir Farooqi, ARY News reported.

The new investigation team will conduct a comprehensive and impartial inquiry into the case and re-examine all relevant aspects of the investigation.

According to details, the team will identify, collect and preserve any new or additional evidence and review it as part of the investigation. It will also carry out a detailed analysis of all physical, technical, circumstantial and forensic evidence related to the case.

The committee has been directed to take all possible steps to solve the case and submit its report to the relevant court within the given timeframe.

The investigation team can also include any police officer if required to assist in the probe. Daily progress reports on the investigation will be submitted to the authorities.

Sources said the investigation team will also record statements from the medical board that conducted Mir Raza Ali’s first post-mortem.

Doctors and experts who were part of the first post-mortem examination will be formally interviewed. The team may also provide the doctors with a questionnaire regarding the findings of the first report.

Sources said the investigators will seek an explanation over the basis for declaring that the bullet entered through the chest and exited through the back.

The team will also review how forensic evidence was documented and preserved during the initial investigation.

Investigators will examine why the direction of the bullet was described differently in the second post-mortem report and what formed the basis of the opinion given in the first report.

Both post-mortem reports, the wounds, clothing and other forensic evidence will be reviewed by the new investigation team.