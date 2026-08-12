The father of Mir Raza Ali claimed that those involved in the killing of his son were “highly professional” and had deliberately lured Mir Raza Ali to a location before killing him.

“My son knew that the people I was going to meet were more powerful than the police station,” Mir Raza Ali’s father said, referring to the circumstances surrounding the incident, while exclusively talking to ARY News.

He claimed that the perpetrators acted in a planned and professional manner, calling Mir Raza to a specific location before carrying out the murder.

“میر رضا کو یہ معلوم تھا میں جن سے ملنے جا رہا ہوں وہ تھانے سے بھی اوپر ہیں،” والد میر رضا کا اہم بیان#ARYNews #11thHour pic.twitter.com/sDgab05iMF — ARY NEWS (@ARYNEWSOFFICIAL) August 11, 2026

The father further said that the Inspector General of Police Javed Alam Odho had informed the family that the investigation team had worked extensively and that the case had been solved.

According to him, the police said they would hold a press conference within a day or two to share further details. However, he said there appeared to be some contradictions in the investigation report and questioned the authorities over the discrepancies.

“We put a stone on our hearts and had our son’s grave opened again for a second exhumation,” he said, describing the emotional distress faced by the family during the investigation.

The family expressed confidence in the new police investigation team formed under the supervision of SSP Aamir Farooqi. The father said this was the first time the family felt that their concerns were being heard and that they had also been taken to the crime scene as part of the investigation. “This has given us some satisfaction,” he said.

The father appealed to the authorities to ensure that the perpetrators are brought before the law and held accountable.

“Bring the killers before us alive,” he demanded.