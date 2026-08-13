ISLAMABAD: Additional Inspector General (AIG), Karachi, Azad Khan, has said that contradictory medical reports are the issue in the Mir Raza Ali case.

Speaking to ARY News, Azad Khan said police had initially proceeded in the Mir Raza Ali case based on the first medical report. However, objections were raised against the report, following which a second medical report was issued.

He said the earlier investigation committee was abolished following the new medical report being received, and a new committee is now investigating the case.

Earlier, in Karachi, the head of the new investigation committee, accompanied by members of the team, inspected the crime scene and the area extending to Mir Raza’s kitchen.

The team also examined the location of the last CCTV footage. Investigators had the kitchen opened, where they spoke to members of staff before returning to the crime scene after a lengthy inspection.

The committee collected soil samples from near the crime scene as well as two bottles containing acid. The samples were placed in the investigating officer’s vehicle for further examination.

The investigation committee is also recording detailed statements from all relevant police personnel and officers as part of the inquiry.