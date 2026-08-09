Mir Raza Ali murder case: Acid traces found on victim’s shirt

KARACHI (August 9, 2026): New details have emerged in the investigation into the murder of Mir Raza Ali, with sources saying acid traces were found on the front portion of his shirt, ARY News reported.

According to investigative sources, part of Mir Raza’s shirt around the chest area was burnt and torn. The shirt was sent for forensic examination along with other samples collected during the investigation.

Sources said the forensic examination of the shirt at Karachi University has not yet been conducted.

Medico-Legal Officer Dr Usama had sent samples for examination, which also included Mir Raza’s shirt. The shirt was supposed to undergo forensic testing at the Karachi University laboratory.

The analysis of ballistic sparks on the shirt is also still pending, sources said.

Sources said all samples collected during Mir Raza’s first post-mortem were sent to Karachi University as well as the Sindh Forensic DNA and Serology Laboratory.

However, the reports of the samples collected during the first post-mortem have not yet been prepared.

According to sources, the forensic examination of Mir Raza’s shirt was considered among the most important tests because of the marks and damage found on it.

The new investigation team is expected to examine the pending forensic evidence as part of the ongoing probe into Mir Raza Ali’s death.