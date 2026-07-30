Mir Raza Ali murder investigation takes new turn in Karachi

KARACHI, July 30: Police have indicated that a close acquaintance may be involved in the murder of 25-year-old Mir Raza Ali, revealing that the victim never reached his kitchen on the day he was killed, ARY News reported.

The high-profile case pertains to Mir Raza Ali whose tortured body was found in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar Block 1.

According to SHO Ferozabad and the Investigation Officer, a police team conducted a detailed inspection of the victim’s kitchen. Officials from the investigation and operations wings jointly reviewed the evidence at the scene.

Police officials made a key disclosure, stating that Mir Raza Ali did not come to the kitchen on the day of his murder. During the crime scene examination, they found that waffle-making machines and all other equipment were still in their original places.

“We are now recording statements of all employees working around this kitchen to trace any suspicious activity,” a police official said.

During the investigation, police also searched the guest house pointed out by an online taxi rider. However, officials said initial findings suggest the victim never went to that guest house, adding a new twist to the case.

Police said that based on evidence and circumstances so far, it is suspected that someone very close to Mir Raza Ali may be involved in the killing.

Investigators added that along with traditional methods, they are now relying heavily on digital evidence. “We will use mobile data and other technical resources to solve this blind murder case and bring the culprits to justice as soon as possible,” the IO told reporters.