KARACHI (August 10, 2026): The investigation into the Mir Raza Ali murder case has been transferred from Ferozabad police station to Zaman Town police station in District Korangi, ARY News reported.

According to police officials, the decision was taken on the orders of Karachi Additional Inspector General Azad Khan.

The investigation has been handed over to Inspector Chaudhry Ghazanfar Ali, who will complete the probe under the supervision of the investigation team.

The Additional IG Karachi directed that the investigation be conducted fairly and transparently and in accordance with legal requirements.

Police officials said the investigation team will complete the probe and submit its report to the relevant court.

The transfer comes as investigators continue to examine different aspects of the Mir Raza Ali murder case.