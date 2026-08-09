Mir Raza Ali: New probe team to be formed in the case

KARACHI: Police authorities have decided to constitute a new five-member investigation team to probe the alleged killing of Karachi businessman Mir Raza Ali.

According to police officials, the new investigation committee is being formed under the leadership of DIG Crime and Investigation Amir Farooqi. The committee will include SSP CTD Irfan Bahadur, SP Korangi, SP Central Investigations, and senior Special Investigation Unit officer Ghanzafar.

Police officials said the formal notification regarding the new investigation committee would be issued shortly.

The development comes after Mir Raza Ali’s lawyer, Jibran Nasir, called for the investigation team to be changed following the release of a new medical report. Authorities subsequently dissolved the previous team.

Speaking to the media, Jibran Nasir said they had no confidence in the investigation team comprising the AIG and SSP and would demand that the entire investigation team be replaced. He added that they would approach the court with their request.

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The lawyer further alleged that the victim’s family had been kept at an office for hours and told to accept that the incident was a suicide. He claimed that police officials had been pressuring the family to accept the suicide theory.

According to Jibran Nasir, marks of violence were found on different parts of Mir Raza Ali’s face, while a black substance was also found on his body, which he said was unusual.

He further claimed that the evidence had established that the bullet entered through the victim’s back and exited through his chest. He also said there was evidence indicating that Mir Raza Ali had suffered fractured ribs.

The initial medical report

According to the initial medical report of Mir Raza, he sustained a gunshot wound to the back and also bore signs of torture on his body, sources revealed.

Officials said the forensic team has received responses to all 14 points raised during the examination. In light of these findings, the scope of the investigation is expected to be expanded further.

An eight-member medical board is currently finalizing the detailed report, while 17 samples collected during the exhumation have been preserved for further forensic analysis.