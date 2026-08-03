KARACHI: Police investigating the murder case of young businessman Mir Raza Ali have obtained new CCTV footage that shows a suspicious motorcycle stopping at the crime scene where his body was later found in Gulistan-e-Jauhar.

The footage, obtained during the investigation, is being considered an important lead by authorities probing the high-profile case.

According to investigative sources, the CCTV footage shows a motorcycle arriving at a deserted location in Gulistan-e-Jauhar at around 3:36am on July 29 and remaining there for approximately 22 seconds.

Investigators suspect that Mir Raza Ali’s body may have been dumped at the location during this brief period. They are also examining the possibility that the individuals involved may have returned to the site to retrieve a weapon.

Sources further said investigators suspect that the suspects may have discarded the pistol holster along with the body.

Earlier, another important CCTV clip emerged in the case, showing Mir Raza Ali entering his shop, taking a weapon from a drawer, and leaving with it.

According to police sources, the weapon belonged to the security guard at Mir Raza Ali’s workplace, while no official record of a licensed weapon registered in Mir Raza Ali’s name was found.

Investigators said Mir Raza Ali’s mobile phone was recovered from the crime scene, but the pistol he took with him was missing.

Police said data from the mobile phone has been obtained and its forensic analysis is expected to provide important clues in tracing the suspects and taking the investigation forward.

A high-level investigation team is working on different aspects of the case, and officials said further developments and possible arrests are expected as the probe continues.

The body of Mir Raza Ali was found earlier this week in Gulistan-e-Jauhar with a gunshot wound. Investigators are examining multiple angles of the case, including financial dealings and evidence collected from the crime scene.