Mir Raza Ali: Police submit initial report before court

KARACHI: A police report submitted to a judicial magistrate at the City Court has said that an 8 August medical report raised the possibility that Mir Raza had been murdered.

Raza had gone missing on July 28. The 25-year-old’s body was found a day later with a gunshot wound in bushes near Shahi Qila Ground in Gulistan-i-Jauhar.

The report was submitted after police amended the case and added charges relating to murder and concealment of evidence.

According to the police report, Raza’s grave was exhumed under the supervision of a magistrate. Police said the additional charges were incorporated following the exhumation and preliminary examination of the remains.

The report stated that Raza had returned home from his shop on the night of 28 July. He told his mother that he would visit another house in PECHS before returning.

According to police, Raza went to the second house at around 4am. When his family tried to contact him some time later, his mobile phone was found to be switched off.

The family had initially registered a kidnapping case, the police report said. Police also informed the court that a new investigation committee had been formed to investigate the case.

The judicial magistrate subsequently made the initial police report part of the court record.

It is to be noted that a new police team is investigating the case after flaws in the first autopsy report were revealed following the post-mortem report by the Dr Summaiya-led committee.