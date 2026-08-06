KARACHI: Inspector General (IG) of Sindh Police Javed Alam Odho on Thursday proposed the formation of a medical board to resolve the controversy surrounding the post-mortem examination of businessman Mir Raza Ali.

The proposal comes after Karachi Police Surgeon Dr Samia Syed identified 14 alleged flaws in the post-mortem examination and recommended that the body be re-examined, according to a letter sent to the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) East.

Speaking to the media during a visit to the Karachi Bar Association, IG Odho acknowledged that some ambiguity had emerged in the case.

“There is some confusion in the Mir Raza case,” he said, adding that an unrelated medico-legal officer was commenting on the case while the medico-legal documents stated something different.

“If there are concerns, a medical board can be constituted. We have no objection,” the IG said, adding that medical experts should now determine the facts.

He said the police would proceed with the investigation in accordance with the findings of the medical board.

Earlier on Wednesday, Additional Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Karachi Azad Khan challenged the observations made by Police Surgeon Dr Samia Syed regarding the post-mortem report, maintaining that the report had been prepared by the concerned Medico-Legal Officer (MLO), not by the police.

Dr Samia had questioned the post-mortem findings, saying the medical observations did not appear to correspond with photographs of Mir Raza Ali’s body.

Speaking to ARY News, Azad Khan said the police surgeon had formed her opinion based on photographs and had not personally examined the body.

Mir Raza case: Karachi police surgeon raises objections over post-mortem report

“Post-mortem reports are issued by the Medico-Legal Officer, not the police,” he said, adding that the police based their investigation on the MLO’s findings.

He further said the police surgeon should have submitted her observations through the proper official channel instead of discussing the matter in the media.

Azad Khan also said that if Mir Raza Ali’s family requested it, the body could be exhumed for a fresh post-mortem examination.