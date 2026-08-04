Mir Raza Ali was shot from behind, post-mortem report reveals

KARACHI, August 4, 2026: Fresh CCTV footage has provided investigators with a new lead in the murder investigation of young trader Mir Raza Ali, as police continue to examine all aspects of the high-profile case, ARY News reported.

According to investigative officials, police have obtained CCTV footage recorded at around 8:00am on July 29, hours before Mir Raza Ali’s body was discovered.

The footage allegedly shows a scavenger arriving at the crime scene and remaining there for nearly eight minutes, investigators said.

Officials suspect the individual may have taken the weapon used in the crime from the scene. Police are now using the CCTV footage to identify and trace the suspected person.

Mir Raza Ali’s body was found after 11:00am on July 29, while investigators said the probe is continuing from all possible angles.

Earlier, the post-mortem report revealed that the body was 24 to 36 hours old when it was recovered. According to the report, there was a small bullet entry wound on the victim’s back and a larger exit wound on the chest, indicating the bullet was fired from behind.

The report also noted that the body had decomposed significantly, with facial features badly damaged and skin deteriorating due to the passage of time. Medical sources said a more detailed examination of the head could have helped determine the exact cause of the facial damage.

Investigators also noted suspicious marks on the victim’s right hand and another injury below the chin, while the investigation remains underway.