KARACHI, August 9, 2026: The father of Mir Raza Ali has said that he learned about the formation of a new investigation committee through the media and the family has not been informed about it so far, ARY News reported.

Mir Raza’s father Mir Hussain said the record of the committee’s head, Amir Farooqi, is good and now the family will see what result the new committee brings in four to five days.

He alleged that police had tried to damage the case continuously for 11 days, forcing the family to move towards the exhumation of Mir Raza’s body.

Mir Hussain said he went to his son’s kitchen while searching for him and also asked the security guard for information. He later traced his son’s location himself and reached a guest house.

According to Mir Hussain, when he showed Mir Raza Ali’s picture at the guest house, the people present there ran away. Police arrived after the guest house management complained.

He said police officials failed to recognise Mir Raza Ali when he showed them his son’s picture and told him that a body had been found nearby some time earlier.

Mir Hussain said the police showed the picture of the body to Mir Raza’s mother, who screamed in grief after seeing it. He added that although his son’s face had been damaged, the family was able to identify him.

The victim’s father questioned Sindh Inspector General of Police, asking him to tell the family who killed Mir Raza.

He said the IG Sindh had claimed that police were close to solving the case, but the family felt that police were focusing on proving the incident as suicide instead of investigating the murder.

Mir Hussain said the previous day was the first day when the family felt that justice could finally be delivered.