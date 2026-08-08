Jibran Nasir, the counsel for Mir Raza Ali’s family, said that speculation and unsubstantiated theories surrounding the case had now come to an end, and hoped that it would now be ascertained whether it was suicide or murder.

Speaking to the media after the exhumation of the body of the deceased, Mir Raza Ali, lawyer Jibran Nasir said the body was found to be in a condition that allowed the forensic board to collect the evidence it needed.

“There is no need to run around in different directions anymore,” he said, criticizing what he described as police speculation, rumors and guesswork.

He said the forensic examination would now help determine whether Mir Raza Ali had died by suicide or had been murdered.

The victim’s father also expressed hope that the investigation would establish the truth and deliver justice for his son.

The initial medical report

According to the initial medical report of Mir Raza, he sustained a gunshot wound to the back and also bore signs of torture on his body, sources revealed.

Officials said the forensic team has received responses to all 14 points raised during the examination. In light of these findings, the scope of the investigation is expected to be expanded further.

An eight-member medical board is currently finalizing the detailed report, while 17 samples collected during the exhumation have been preserved for further forensic analysis.