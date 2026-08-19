Mir Raza case: Parents accuse police of pushing suicide theory

KARACHI, August 19: The parents of Mir Raza Ali have requested direct monitoring of the investigation into their son’s murder case through their lawyer, ARY News reported.

According to the request, Mir Raza’s parents have demanded that the prime minister, Sindh chief minister and senior police authorities directly oversee the investigation.

The parents alleged that instead of searching for new evidence, the new investigation team was focusing on maintaining the position that Mir Raza Ali had died by suicide.

They alleged that the original investigation team had presented a false narrative that Mir Raza committed suicide.

The parents also raised objections over the failure to take action against several senior police officers in the Mir Raza murder case.

According to the request, Home Minister Zia Lanjar, Inspector General Sindh and the current investigation team had failed to take necessary action against the relevant officers.

Mir Raza Ali’s parents demanded action against several police officials, including DIG East Farrukh Lanjar and SSP Specialized Investigation Unit Samiullah Somroo.

They also sought action against SSP East Zubair Nazir Sheikh and SP East Usman Sadozai.

The request called for action against SSP Crime Scene Unit Asif Jakhrani and other police officers as well.

The parents also demanded action against Ferozabad SHO Adil Afzal and SIO Shabbir Laghari.

They sought action against Gulistan-e-Johar SHO Kamran and Shahrah-e-Faisal DSP Arshad Afridi.

Mir Raza Ali’s parents pointed out alleged irregularities in the investigation into the murder case and raised concerns over the alleged mishandling of evidence and shortcomings in the investigation.

They appealed to the higher authorities to intervene in the case and ensure proper investigation into the alleged irregularities and alleged inappropriate handling of evidence.