Mir Raza case: Police examine parents’ divorce records

The Karachi Police investigating the mysterious death of young businessman Mir Raza Ali have obtained key documents relating to the divorce case between his parents; the court had granted Mir Raza’s mother a unilateral divorce after she filed a case seeking separation from her husband.

In her petition, the deceased’s mother alleged that her husband had failed to provide financial support and meet essential household expenses.

Police said that following the couple’s separation, Mir Raza and his sister lived with their mother.

Investigators are now examining the divorce records, family disputes and financial circumstances as part of their wider inquiry into case.

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Earlier, an audio recording allegedly involving Mir Raza’s father, Mir Hussain, came to light, in which he discusses repaying a debt with a man identified as Noor.

In the recording, Mir Hussain says that he had lost his business and home in Karachi and had moved to Islamabad, where he had found a sales job with what he described as a good salary package.

He says he intended to remain in Islamabad and would repay the money.

“I am arranging the money. If I did not intend to pay, I would not have contacted you,” he says in the recording.