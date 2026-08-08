Mir Raza case: Post-mortem report finds multiple injuries

A post-mortem examination of Mir Raza has found multiple wounds and injuries to his head, face, neck, chest and other parts of the body, according to the report.

The report says there were also firearm injuries to Mir Raza’s body.

A firearm entry wound was found on the upper right side of the back, while an exit wound was present on the left side of the chest, the post-mortem report said.

Mir Raza Ali case- Latest News

The firearm injury caused a fracture to the sixth rib and was accompanied by signs of internal bleeding, according to the post-mortem report.

Samples related to the firearm wounds were collected for further forensic and chemical analysis.

It was further said in the report that examination also found evidence of blood collecting in tissues beneath some of the injuries. It concluded that the injuries were sustained before death.

During the post-mortem, samples of blood, tissue, skin, hair, teeth and other material were preserved for further examination.