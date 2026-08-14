Edhi volunteers who were among the first to see Mir Raza Ali’s body at close range say that when they arrived at the crime scene, police mobiles were already there.

Talking to the ARY News reporter, they said that when they reached the crime scene, the area was covered with numerous flower pots and bushes. With the police’s assistance, the volunteers removed the pots and cleared the bushes.

They then straightened the body, at which point they discovered that the victim had also sustained a gunshot wound.

The volunteers said they lifted the victim’s shirt and found a small, round wound on his body, from which blood was still flowing. They also noticed an oily substance on the body, prompting them to suspect that a chemical may have been poured over him.

The volunteers said police officers later arrived and asked them to move the body into a vehicle.

When officials attempted to take fingerprints, they were unable to obtain clear prints from either of the victim’s hands.

The volunteers said they made repeated attempts to clean the hands, but the skin appeared severely damaged, almost as if it had been burned.