Mira Sethi confirms divorce from Bilal Siddiqui

Popular actor and writer Mira Sethi confirmed that she had been divorced from her ex-husband Bilal Siddiqui for more than two years.

In a new podcast interview, actor Mira Sethi, daughter of former PCB chairman Najam Sethi and his wife, Jugnu Mohsin, confirmed that he and economist Bilal Siddiqui, who tied the knot in November 2019 in an intimate California ceremony, a year after their engagement, have parted ways.

“I got divorced in March of 2023, around two and a half years ago… a few months after Kuch Ankahi,” said Sethi, who essayed Samiya, in Nadeem Baig’s directorial TV series, headlined by Sajal Aly and Bilal Abbas Khan.

“I was working my way towards it while we were shooting for the drama, so it was a very tender and delicate, yet a very powerful time in my life,” she added. “And in that sense, I was lucky to have something to channel myself.”

When asked if the character of Samiya, who was cheated by her husband, Saif (Ali Safina), helped Sethi navigate her own personal life struggles, she shared that more than the character, the fact that she had something to do was more helpful at that time. “I would wake up and come to the set. Sajal and [Muhammad] Ahmed sir [drama’s writer and her on-screen father], and Nadeem Baig knew, so they were so gentle and supportive with me,” she explained.