Where do Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry stand after split?

Ex-fiancés Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom share an amicable bond after parting ways this June, reveals his ex-wife, Miranda Kerr.

Australian supermodel Miranda Kerr, who was married to actor Orlando Bloom for three years, and also shares a son, Flynn, 14, with him, revealed that both of them, as well as singer Katy Perry, with whom he broke up earlier this year, are in a perfectly ‘harmonious’ blended family setup, as they navigate life with their respective kids.

“I actually just saw them both. I was with them on the weekend,” Kerr said in a new interview, revealing that the trio celebrated Bloom and Perry’s only daughter, Daisy Dove’s 5th birthday.

“We have a photo. It was very sweet. Katy and I were talking to Orlando, and they were like, ‘Oh let’s get a photo.’ And it was kinda funny,” she recalled. “Katy sent me the photo of Orlando and like his two exes on the side, Me and Katy. We all had such a big smile on our faces. You know we’re one big happy family.”

“Honestly, especially when you have children, it shouldn’t be any other way. It needs to be harmonious,” Kerr explained.

Further gushing over the ‘Dark Horse’ singer, the supermodel added, “I love her. And him obviously.”

