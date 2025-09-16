Miranda Kerr reveals her strict cellphones-related parenting rule

Australian supermodel Miranda Kerr disclosed the strict rule she has at home for her teenage son, Flynn, to limit his screen time.

In a new joint interview with his model wife, Miranda Kerr, tech entrepreneur Evan Spiegel, CEO and co-founder of Snap Inc., reflected on the pros and cons of technology, and shared how the couple, who share three kids together, still make sure to set healthy boundaries for their children.

“I have seen firsthand the incredible ways that technology can help people stay connected, and I am so glad that my kids are growing up in a world where they have access to digital tools that enable them to express themselves, learn and connect with their friends,” Spiegel, 35, said. “[But] I also want them to be aware of and prepared for the risks that come with being online, across all platforms, and to stay mindful of how technology makes them feel.”

“That’s why, at Snapchat, we introduced The Keys: A Guide to Digital Safety,” he shared.

As compared to her husband, Kerr, 42, who also shares an elder son with her ex-husband, actor Orlando Bloom, is more ‘mindful’ of how all four of her boys ‘interact with technology’. “From setting healthy screen time habits to also embracing the ways tech can be a powerful tool for learning and connection,” she said. “For example, we use Snapchat every day to stay close with our family in Australia, but we also have strict rules at home.”

“For our oldest son, Flynn, who’s 14, that means no photos or computers in the bedroom after 9:30 p.m.,” Kerr revealed. “I recently sat down with him to complete The Keys, Snapchat’s new digital safety course, and it opened up such meaningful conversations about responsible, healthy relationships with tech.”

Notably, Kerr and Spiegel are parents to three sons named Hart, 7, Myles, 5, and Pierre, 1.